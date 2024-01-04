Swerve Strickland | “Ho sempre ammirato Adam Copeland e Rey Mysterio”

Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland: “Ho sempre ammirato Adam Copeland e Rey Mysterio” (Di giovedì 4 gennaio 2024) Swerve Strickland è senza ombra di dubbio uno dei wrestler in rampa di lancio per questo 2024. Il wrestler ex NXT, infatti, ha finito il 2023 con il botto: prima il match incredibile a Full Gear contro Hangman Adam Page, poi le splendide performances durante il Continental Classic. Il wrestler, nel corso di un’intervista con il The State of Florida Sports Podcast ha parlato della sua passione per il wrestling, alimentata fin dall’infanzia e dei suoi idoli, tra i quali figura anche un suo attuale collega. Nel corso dell’intervista al podcast statunitense, Strickland ha dichiarato:“Il mio primo idolo nel wrestling è stato Rey Mysterio. Ero un grande fan di Shawn Michaels, ma Rey Mysterio è stato il mio primo vero idolo. Poi sono diventato un fan di Edge (Adam ...
