... https://youtube.com/shorts/XOhQADe6Qqwsi=zMfIpOVFeXQTjamc 'Since theof deliveries in 2023, ... The foregoingof factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing ...... an increase of 207% compared to theof 2023. Last year, governments like the City of Plano, TX, the City of Garland, TX, and Bakersfield, CA, chose Clariti, adding to the growingof large ...