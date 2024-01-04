Shanghai Electric' s Energy Storage and PV Projects in the UK Hit New Milestones

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 4 gennaio 2024) LONDON, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/(SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) announced its achievement in thebusiness that the 100MW/100MWh REP1&2station in the UK ("REP1&2"), also its first large-scale overseasproject, has entered commercial operation. The development is followed by another milestone, which marks the grid connection of the Fiskerton II-A solar project ("Fiskerton II-A"), the final one of the eight solarin the country. The twoare built in East and Southeast England, where the power demand is among the highest across the nation in the coldest season, according the statistics from Statista Research Department. Once fully ...