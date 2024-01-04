Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) announced its achievement in the Energy Storage business that the 100MW/100MWh REP1&2 Energy Storage station in the UK ("REP1&2"), also its first large-scale overseas Energy Storage project, has entered commercial operation. The development is followed by another milestone, which marks the grid connection of the Fiskerton II-A solar project ("Fiskerton II-A"), the final one of the eight solar Projects in the country. The two Projects are built in East and Southeast England, where the power demand is among the highest across the nation in the coldest season, according the statistics from Statista Research Department. Once fully ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Shanghai Electric’s Energy Storage and PV Projects in the UK Hit New Milestones
LONDON, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) announced its achievement in the Energy Storage business that the ... (sbircialanotizia)
Shanghai Electric's Efforts Included in 2023 ESG Excellent Cases of Chinese Public Companies
Shanghai, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) was honored at the Chinese Listed Companies Sustainable ... (liberoquotidiano)
Shanghai Electric Inks Agreement with Johnson Controls at CIIE 2023 with Plans to Establish Laboratory that Empowers Greener Urban Development
- Shanghai, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK: 2727, SSE: 601727) announced to ink the "Carbon & Digital" Joint Laboratory ... (liberoquotidiano)