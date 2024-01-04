NJPW: Tama Tonga vince il NEVER Opernweight Championship a Wrestle Kingdom 18 (Di giovedì 4 gennaio 2024) Questa mattina a Wrestle Kingdom 18 su NJPW World, il lottatore Tama Tonga ha conquistato il titolo NEVER Openweight sconfiggendo Shingo Takagi. Quest’incontro ha rappresentato il quinto match dell’evento annuale della New Japan Pro-Wrestling al Tokyo Dome. Il confronto tra i due atleti è diventato rapidamente intenso. Takagi ha cercato di orientare il match sulla forza bruta, ma si è scontrato con una maggiore destrezza del suo avversario. Il campione ha preso le redini del match con un Tope con Giro colpendo l’avversario con un salto dalla terza corda verso l’area esterna del ring. Tanga ha risposto con un Deathdrop seguito da un Frog Splash, ma i suoi attacchi non sono stati sufficienti a battere il campione. La sequenza offensiva di The Dragon è stata interrotta da un Gun ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Tama Tonga Announces January 2024 Is His Last Month In NJPW After winning the NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, Tama Tonga said in the post-match press conference that January is his last month in the company. In his comments, which ... Tama Tonga Wins NEVER Openweight Title At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 Tama Tonga regained the NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, defeating Shingo Takagi. Tama scored the victory by breaking out a Styles Clash, Gun Stun, and Jay Driller for the ...
