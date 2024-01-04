NJPW | Tama Tonga vince il NEVER Opernweight Championship a Wrestle Kingdom 18

After winning the NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, Tama Tonga said in the post-match press conference that January is his last month in the company. In his comments, which ...Tama Tonga regained the NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, defeating Shingo Takagi. Tama scored the victory by breaking out a Styles Clash, Gun Stun, and Jay Driller for the ...