NJPW | I Catch 22 vincono di nuovo gli IWGP Jr Tag Title | Francesco Akira raggiunge un nuovo Record

Nella notte di WrestleKingdom 18, il Tricolore svetta alto. Infatti i Catch 22 (Francesco Akira & TJP) hanno vinto per la terza volta gli IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship, sconfiggendo i BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney), riconquistando le cinture perse a Luglio proprio contro di loro. nuovo Record per Francesco Con questa vittoria Francesco Akira scrive un nuovo personale Record e un nuovo Record per il Wrestling italiano: è l'unico italiano ad aver vinto per tre volte un titolo NJPW, che si aggiunge già al ricco palmares dell'atleta 24enne,
