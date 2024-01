NJPW | David Finley riconquista il titolo IWGP Global

After the victory, Finlay jawed with Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) at ringside, leading to a fight around the ringside area between the two. The debuting Nemeth looks to be the first title program for ...The finish saw Ospreay wipe out Moxley with a hidden blade, and Finlay catching Ospreay with Into Oblivion followed by a Super Into Oblivion. As agreed to during the press conference, Moxley and ...