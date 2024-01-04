MAMMOTION Introduces YUKA | 3D Vision Robotic Mower with Self-Emptying Sweeper and Lawn Imagery Printing

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 4 gennaio 2024) Advancedcuts grass, clears leaves, and creates customizedout perimeter wires SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a leader inoutdoor solutions, today unveiled the- 3Dand, marking a new era of intelligent, perfect, and artisticcare to your fingertips. As's most advancedmaintenance solution for small and mid-sized properties,brings ...