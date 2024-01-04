MAMMOTION Introduces YUKA, 3D Vision Robotic Mower with Self-Emptying Sweeper and Lawn Imagery Printing (Di giovedì 4 gennaio 2024) Advanced Robotic Mower cuts grass, clears leaves, and creates customized Lawn Imagery without perimeter wires SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/
