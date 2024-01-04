Fulham-Rotherham (FA Cup, 05-01-2024 ore 20:30 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 4 gennaio 2024) Può un club di Premier League come il Fulham, che ha appena battuto l’Arsenal 2-1 in questo stadio, temere il fanalino di coda della EFL Championship? Il Rotherham infatti nonostante i tre risultati utili consecutivi ha solo 18 punti in classifica dopo ventisei giornate. La risposta secondo noi in un certo senso è affermativa, e InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
Fulham vs Rotherham United – probabili formazioni
Dopo il trionfo in Premier League contro i rivali londinesi dell’Arsenal, il Fulham accoglie il Rotherham United a Craven Cottage per il terzo turno ... (sport.periodicodaily)
Fulham-Rotherham (FA Cup - 05-01-2024 ore 20 : 30 ) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
Può un club di Premier League come il Fulham, che ha appena battuto l’Arsenal 2-1 in questo stadio, temere il fanalino di coda della EFL ... (infobetting)
Le partite di oggi, lunedì 1 gennaio 2024 - Calciomagazine ...mentre in EFL Cup superando il West Ham ha conquistato la semifinale dove se la vedrà con il Fulham.00 INGHILTERRA CHAMPIONSHIP Sunderland - Preston 13:30 Blackburn - Rotherham 16:00 Bristol City - ... Le partite di oggi, martedì 26 dicembre 2023 - Calciomagazine ...00 Coventry - Sheffield Wed 16:00 Huddersfield - Blackburn 16:00 Hull - Sunderland 16:00 Rotherham -...45 INGHILTERRA PREMIER LEAGUE Newcastle - Nottingham 13:30 Bournemouth - Fulham 16:00 Sheffield Utd ... FA Cup fixtures today - your guide to Friday's games Guides to the three FA Cup third round fixtures taking place on Friday evening, including Tottenham vs Burnley. Which top Premier League manager needs to win the FA Cup most EmailPrintOpen Extended ReactionsThe FA Cup returns this weekend (stream games live on ESPN+), which poses a question for the Premier League teams now involved in it: which manager needs to win the ...
Fulham RotherhamVideo su : Fulham Rotherham