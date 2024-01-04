Catch the Future in Action: LeddarTech Unveils Its Award-Winning LeddarVision ADAS Products and Technology at CES Las Vegas 2024 (Di giovedì 4 gennaio 2024) QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/
LeddarTech ®, (NASDAQ: LDTC) an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software Technology for ADAS, AD and parking applications, is thrilled to announce its presence at CES 2024 (booth 11014 LVCC/North Hall) and to offer visitors an exclusive glimpse into the next generation Leggi su sbircialanotizia
LeddarTech ®, (NASDAQ: LDTC) an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software Technology for ADAS, AD and parking applications, is thrilled to announce its presence at CES 2024 (booth 11014 LVCC/North Hall) and to offer visitors an exclusive glimpse into the next generation Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Nuove proposte : i Catch The Young
Un nuovo entusiasmante capitolo si è aperto nel vivace panorama della musica sudcoreana con il debutto di Catch The Young, una band pop-rock ... (panorama)
North Carolina Film Critics, 10 premi per 'Oppenheimer' ... Across the Spider - Verse BEST ORIGINAL SONG Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt - ' I'm Just Ken' - Barbie (winner) Am I Dreaming - Spider - Man: Across the Spider - Verse Can't Catch Me Now - The Hunger ... Le serie tv da vedere a gennaio 2024 Creata, scritta e diretta da Issa Lòpez, la serie antologica vede protagonista il premio Oscar per Sotto Accusa e Il silenzio degli innocenti e Kali Reis ( Catch the Fair One ). Quando la lunga notte ... Teen arrested for murder of high school football player Brandon Smith before state championship A teenager has been charged in the murder of Brandon Smith, the Georgia high school football player found shot dead a day before his team was due to play its first state championship in 25 years. Catch the Future in Action: LeddarTech Unveils Its Award-Winning LeddarVision ADAS Products and Technology at CES Las Vegas 2024 LeddarTech®, (NASDAQ: LDTC) an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology for ADAS, AD and parking applications, ...
Catch theVideo su : Catch the