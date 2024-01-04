Catch the Future in Action | LeddarTech Unveils Its Award-Winning LeddarVision ADAS Products and Technology at CES Las Vegas 2024

(Di giovedì 4 gennaio 2024) QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 4,/PRNewswire/®, (NASDAQ: LDTC) an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception softwarefor, AD and parking applications, is thrilled to announce its presence at CES(booth 11014 LVCC/North Hall) and to offer visitors an exclusive glimpse into the next generation of softwareand inspiredenablingand AD applications. IMMERSE YOURSELF in theof automotive innovation with™, a sensor and processor-agnostic, high-performance and versatile automotive low-level sensor fusion and perception software platform that generates a comprehensive 3D environmental ...

... AcrossSpider - Verse BEST ORIGINAL SONG Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt - ' I'm Just Ken' - Barbie (winner) Am I Dreaming - Spider - Man: AcrossSpider - Verse Can'tMe Now -Hunger ...Creata, scritta e diretta da Issa Lòpez, la serie antologica vede protagonista il premio Oscar per Sotto Accusa e Il silenzio degli innocenti e Kali Reis (Fair One ). Quando la lunga notte ...Surveillance programmes that monitor the UK's outbreak suggest Covid and flu hospital admissions in England are running at their highest level so far this winter.But more than any catalogue of features, there is something less visible: the possibility of risk, the promise of rebellion, or the potential for shock. Of all the butoh performances I have seen in ...