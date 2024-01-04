Blinded by the Light, la storia vera che ha ispirato il film (Di giovedì 4 gennaio 2024) La storia vera che ha ispirato il film Blinded by the Light è quella del giornalista Sarfraz Manzoor e al suo amore per le opere di Bruce Springsteen. Basato sul romanzo scritto da Manzoor, Greetings From Bury Park (un’interpretazione del titolo dell’album di Springsteen Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.), pubblicato nel 2007, che racconta gli anni della formazione di Manzoor e la sua scoperta della musica di Springsteen, è diretto da Gurinder Chadha. La storia è quella di Javed, un adolescente pakistano britannico che si innamora della musica di Springsteen. Viveik Kalra è il protagonista, insieme a Hayley Atwell, Rob Brydon, Kulvinder Ghir e Nell Williams nei ruoli secondari. Blinded by the Light è stato realizzato anche con la ...Leggi su cinemaserietv
Advertising
The European Commission granted Marketing Authorisation for Vueway® (gadopiclenol) in the European Union All primary and secondary endpoints of the study were achieved. All blinded readers' evaluations indicated the superiority of the combined unenhanced/contrast - enhanced MRI with 0.05 mmol/kg ... The European Commission granted Marketing Authorisation for Vueway® (gadopiclenol) in the European Union All primary and secondary endpoints of the study were achieved. All blinded readers' evaluations indicated the superiority of the combined unenhanced/contrast - enhanced MRI with 0.05 mmol/kg ... Patch Adams, best picture The most idiotic Golden Globe nominations of all time The Golden Globes are always the wild card of the awards season – but here are the strangest decisions the judges have made ... APPEL: Learning The Lessons Of January 2008 With Jeff Landry's inauguration drawing near, Conrad Appel is transported back to January 2008, a hopeful time that failed its promises.
Blinded theVideo su : Blinded the