All primary and secondary endpoints ofstudy were achieved. Allreaders' evaluations indicatedsuperiority ofcombined unenhanced/contrast - enhanced MRI with 0.05 mmol/kg ...All primary and secondary endpoints ofstudy were achieved. Allreaders' evaluations indicatedsuperiority ofcombined unenhanced/contrast - enhanced MRI with 0.05 mmol/kg ...The Golden Globes are always the wild card of the awards season – but here are the strangest decisions the judges have made ...With Jeff Landry's inauguration drawing near, Conrad Appel is transported back to January 2008, a hopeful time that failed its promises.