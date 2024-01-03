TNA: Naomi/Trinity lascerà presto Impact, la WWE sembra nel suo destino (Di mercoledì 3 gennaio 2024) Naomi, nota oggi come Trinity Fatu è presto diventata una delle atlete di punta della divisione Knockouts della TNA. La federazione fondata dai Jarrett ha sempre fatto molta leva sulle donne e Naomi dopo aver debuttato lo scorso 28 aprile ha bruciato le tappe diventando campionessa a Luglio. Malgrado i successi ad Impact, Naomi sembra essere prossima all’addio, con il suo contratto che scadrà a breve. Si parla di Hard to Kill come possibile orizzonte temporale, anche se non c’è niente di ufficiale. Trinity free agent? Trinity Fatu potrebbe essere presto “sul mercato” e la WWE potrebbe essere interessata. Seppur non ci siano conferme su possibili contatti tra le parti, secondo quanto dichiarato da una fonte ...Leggi su zonawrestling
