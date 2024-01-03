The New Open-E JovianDSS Up30 Version Enables Data-Type Tiering and NVMe Partitioning

The New Open-E JovianDSS Up30 Version Enables Data-Type Tiering and NVMe Partitioning (Di mercoledì 3 gennaio 2024) Open-E announced the release of the new Open-E JovianDSS Up30 breakthrough Version. ATLANTA, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/

Open-E, a leading developer of software-defined storage solutions, announces the release of the new Open-E JovianDSS Up30 Version. This breakthrough update brings a lot of advanced features and improvements that will enhance the Data storage performance, reliability, and safety of enterprise and SMB customers. Open-E JovianDSS Up30 Version's Highlights The new Open-E JovianDSS Up30 Version introduces ZFS Special Devices, which allow users to store ...
