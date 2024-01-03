Test match deludenti per le Azzurre | pesante sconfitta con l’Inghilterra dopo il pari casalingo con l’Irlanda

Test match

Test match deludenti per le Azzurre: pesante sconfitta con l’Inghilterra dopo il pari casalingo con l’Irlanda (Di mercoledì 3 gennaio 2024) ITALIA-IRLANDA 0-0. ITALIA (4-4-2): Schroffenegger; Gama (dal 49’ Bartoli), Linari, Salvai, Oliviero; Glionna (dal 62’ Catena), Dragoni (dall’85’ Bonansea), Galli (dal 75’ Caruso), Greggi (dal 75’ Severini); Girelli (dal 62’ Bonfantini), Piemonte. A disp: Giuliani, Baldi, De Rita, Piga, Boattin, Lenzini, Schatzer, Longo, Cambiaghi. Ct: Andrea Soncin IRLANDA (4-2-3-1): Brosnan; Payne (dal 91' Mannion), Fahey, Hayes, McCabe; Stapleton (dal 70’ Larkin), Connelly; LittleJohn (dal 46’ Quinn), Atkinson (dal 60’ Kiernan), Ziu (da 70' Agg); Carusa (dal 60’ Barrett). A disp: Moloney, Whitehouse, Campbell, Caldwell, McLaughlin, Agg, Murphy. Ct: Eileen Gleeson. Pareggio a reti inviolate nella prima gara amichevole disputata il 23/2 al Viola Park tra Italia ed Irlanda che ha decretato l’addio alla Nazionale di Sara Gama. Il ct azzurro schiera Schroffenegger tra i pali, Gama, l’esordiente Oliviero, ...
