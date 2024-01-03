Sunderland-Newcastle è un incontro che quasi nessuno voleva e di cui la regione sicuramente non aveva bisogno (Di mercoledì 3 gennaio 2024) Fa notizia quanto riportato poco fa sul web: Ritorna il derby Tyne-Wear. Sunderland e Newcastle United si affronteranno in FA Cup il primo sabato del 2024. Penso che il Tyne-Wear Derby sia speciale. Non è l’atmosfera, o la forza del tifo per due grandi campioni del calcio inglese, o i ricordi calcistici, a renderlo unico. Invece è notevole che dopo una pausa di quasi otto anni non molti se ne siano persi. E’ un appuntamento che quasi nessuno voleva e la regione sicuramente non ne aveva bisogno. Il Newcastle United ha vinto due delle ultime tredici partite tra le due squadre. Il Sunderland ha vinto sette di queste partite e in cinque di queste vittorie è riuscito a impedire agli ...Leggi su justcalcio
