Masters of the Air, su Apple TV+ la serie prodotta da Steven Spielberg e Tom Hanks (Di mercoledì 3 gennaio 2024) Dopo una serie di rinvii sarà finalmente disponibile in streaming l’adattamento televisivo del bestseller di Donald L. Miller “Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany”. La miniserie, intitolata più semplicemente Masters of the Air, creata da John Shiban e John Orloff, era prevista in un primo momento per HBO, ma poi è passata ad Apple TV+. Si tratta di un progetto ambizioso, prodotto da Steven Spielberg e Tom Hanks insieme con Gary Goetzman, che può contare su un cast di assoluto spessore. La regia è affidata a: Cary Joji Fukunaga, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Dee Rees e Timothy Van Patten. Masters of the Air – Trama La miniserie segue le vicende dell’ Ottava Forza Aerea ...
