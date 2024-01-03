Marvel: Joss Whedon ha costretto Samuel L. Jackson a infrangere la regola che si era dato per Nick Fury (Di mercoledì 3 gennaio 2024) Un nuovo libro sulla storia del MCU rivela un aneddoto dal set di The Avengers su Samuel L. Jackson e Joss Whedon. Samuel L. Jackson ha infranto l'unica regola che si era dato per interpretare Nick Fury nel MCU a causa di un diverbio con il regista Joss Whedon. L'aneddoto è stato svelato nel libro MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios che racconta dello scontro tra l'attore e Whedon sul set di The Avengers. Il libro coscritto da Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales e Gavin Edwards racconta che un giorno Mark Ruffalo e Jackson erano arrivati in anticipo sul set di Albuquerque per presentare delle obiezioni riguardo ad alcune parti del copione. In ...Leggi su movieplayer
Marvel: Joss Whedon ha costretto Samuel L. Jackson a infrangere la regola che si era dato per Nick Fury Jackson ha infranto l'unica regola che si era dato per interpretare Nick Fury nel MCU a causa di un diverbio con il regista Joss Whedon. L'aneddoto è stato svelato nel libro MCU: The Reign of Marvel ... Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' makes shocking casting decision Marvels 'Thunderbolts' made a surprising decision regarding their casting. A fan favorite actor will not be in the film. Samuel L. Jackson's one rule for Nick Fury broken by Joss Whedon, 'motherf----r' Samuel L. Jackson, known for his formidable presence as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had a notable rule regarding his character's actions that he'd initially laid down to director Joss ...
