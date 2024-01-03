LeddarTech Appoints Oren Dayan as Vice-President of Product Line Management and Business Development

LeddarTech Appoints

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Autore : sbircialanotizia
LeddarTech Appoints Oren Dayan as Vice-President of Product Line Management and Business Development (Di mercoledì 3 gennaio 2024) QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/

LeddarTech ®, an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology for ADAS, AD and parking applications, proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Oren Dayan as Vice-President of Product Line Management and Business Development. Mr. Dayan will be based at LeddarTech's
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
LeddarTech Inc.: LeddarTech Appoints Oren Dayan as Vice-President of Product Line Management and Business Development LeddarTech®, an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology for ...
LeddarTech Appoints Oren Dayan as Vice-President of Product Line Management and Business Development QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LeddarTech ®, an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology for ADAS, A ...
Video su : LeddarTech Appoints
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : LeddarTech Appoints LeddarTech Appoints Oren Dayan Vice