LeddarTech Appoints Oren Dayan as Vice-President of Product Line Management and Business Development

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/

LeddarTech®, an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology for ADAS, AD and parking applications, proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Oren Dayan as Vice-President of Product Line Management and Business Development. Mr. Dayan will be based at LeddarTech's research and Development center in Tel-Aviv, Israel. As Vice-President of Product Line Management and Business Development, Mr. Dayan will be ...
