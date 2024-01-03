LeddarTech Appoints Oren Dayan as Vice-President of Product Line Management and Business Development (Di mercoledì 3 gennaio 2024) - QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/
LeddarTech®, an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology for ADAS, AD and parking applications, proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Oren Dayan as Vice-President of Product Line Management and Business Development. Mr. Dayan will be based at LeddarTech's research and Development center in Tel-Aviv, Israel. As Vice-President of Product Line Management and Business Development, Mr. Dayan will be ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LeddarTech Appoints Oren Dayan as Vice-President of Product Line Management and Business Development
LeddarTech Inc.: LeddarTech Appoints Oren Dayan as Vice-President of Product Line Management and Business Development LeddarTech®, an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology for ...
