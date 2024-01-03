Hypershell Revolutionizes Outdoor Exploration with Innovative Mountain Exoskeleton at CES 2024 (Di mercoledì 3 gennaio 2024) Aiming to empower Outdoor enthusiasts to transcend their physical limits and venture into uncharted territories. LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/
In anticipation of the renowned Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, Hypershell, a robot startup fostered by Y-Combinator China, extends an open invitation to tech enthusiasts worldwide. Hypershell is poised to unveil its latest products, Hypershell GoX and ProX, at booth 55253 in the Las Vegas Venetian Expo from January 9 to 12. The spotlight is set on the Hypershell ProX, an all-terrain Exoskeleton crafted for running, hiking, long-distance treks, and beyond. This Innovative apparatus integrates state-of-the-art robotics, ergonomics, and artificial intelligence, delivering an ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Hypershell Revolutionizes Outdoor Exploration with Innovative Mountain Exoskeleton at CES 2024 Aiming to empower outdoor enthusiasts to transcend their physical limits and venture into uncharted territories.
