Genius, su Disney + la stagione 4 con Martin Luther King e Malcolm X (Di mercoledì 3 gennaio 2024) Il 1° febbraio 2024 debutta anche in Italia la quarta stagione della serie antologica Genius, che racconta la storia di alcuni tra i personaggi che hanno maggiormente influenzato, con la loto attività e con le loro innovazioni, la storia recente dell’umanità. Dopo aver raccontato Albert Einstein, Pablo Picasso e Aretha Franklin, nella quarta stagione i protagonisti annunciati da Hulu, Disney+ e National Geographic sono Martin Luther King Jr. e Malcolm X. Ii protagonisti di Genius: MLK/X sono interpretati da Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Godfather of Harlem, Il processo ai Chicago 7) e Aaron Pierre (La ferrovia sotterranea). La serie ripercorre gli anni della formazione, le relazioni e le battaglie sociali del pastore protestante ...Leggi su optimagazine
