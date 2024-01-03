Converge Technology Solutions Announces UK and Germany Operations Achieve IBM Platinum Partner Status

Converge Technology Solutions Announces UK and Germany Operations Achieve IBM Platinum Partner Status

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce Stone Group, A Converge Company, and REDNET, A Converge Company, have both Achieved IBM Platinum Status. As an existing Platinum Partner, Converge now welcomes Stone Group and REDNET to
