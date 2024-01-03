Baywatch, Dwayne Johnson ironizza sul flop del film: "Nessuno lo ha visto" (Di mercoledì 3 gennaio 2024) L'attore Dwayne Johnson, ritornato nel mondo del wrestling, ha ironizzato sul flop del film Baywatch di cui è stato protagonista. Dwayne Johnson, durante un'apparizione nel mondo dei wrestler, ha ironizzato su Baywatch, il film di cui è stato protagonista. Nella serata di lunedì l'attore è salito sul ring in occasione di Raw Day 1 e ha usato la sua esperienza personale per attaccare in modo ironico il wrestler Jinder Mahal. La star ironizza sul film The Rock, ovvero Dwayne Johnson, ha attaccato il wrestler dichiarando: "Non piaci a Nessuno e non sei divertente. In effetti, se tu fossi uno dei miei film ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
Baywatch, Dwayne Johnson ironizza sul flop del film: 'Nessuno lo ha visto' Dwayne Johnson , durante un'apparizione nel mondo dei wrestler, ha ironizzato su Baywatch , il film di cui è stato protagonista. Nella serata di lunedì l'attore è salito sul ring in occasione di Raw ... The Rock torna sul ring e prende in giro il suo Baywatch Leggi anche Dwayne Johnson: "I lati negativi della fama Per me non ci sono, sono un fortunato figlio di p - !" Baywatch: Nuovissimo trailer italiano - HD Baywatch, Dwayne Johnson ironizza sul flop del film: "Nessuno lo ha visto" L'attore Dwayne Johnson, ritornato nel mondo del wrestling, ha ironizzato sul flop del film Baywatch di cui è stato protagonista. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson roasts 'Baywatch' as movie nobody likes, but Internet disagrees In a WWE comeback that rocked the arena, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson re-emerged on New Year's Day, taking the stage at Raw Day 1 not just to trade verbal jabs with opponent Jinder Mahal but also to land ...
Baywatch DwayneVideo su : Baywatch Dwayne