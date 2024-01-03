Baywatch | Dwayne Johnson ironizza sul flop del film | Nessuno lo ha visto

(Di mercoledì 3 gennaio 2024) L'attore, ritornato nel mondo del wrestling, hato suldeldi cui è stato protagonista., durante un'apparizione nel mondo dei wrestler, hato su, ildi cui è stato protagonista. Nella serata di lunedì l'attore è salito sul ring in occasione di Raw Day 1 e ha usato la sua esperienza personale per attaccare in modo ironico il wrestler Jinder Mahal. La starsulThe Rock, ovvero, ha attaccato il wrestler dichiarando: "Non piaci ae non sei divertente. In effetti, se tu fossi uno dei miei...

Johnson , durante un'apparizione nel mondo dei wrestler, ha ironizzato su, il film di cui è stato protagonista. Nella serata di lunedì l'attore è salito sul ring in occasione di Raw ...Leggi ancheJohnson: "I lati negativi della fama Per me non ci sono, sono un fortunato figlio di p - !": Nuovissimo trailer italiano - HDL'attore Dwayne Johnson, ritornato nel mondo del wrestling, ha ironizzato sul flop del film Baywatch di cui è stato protagonista.In a WWE comeback that rocked the arena, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson re-emerged on New Year's Day, taking the stage at Raw Day 1 not just to trade verbal jabs with opponent Jinder Mahal but also to land ...