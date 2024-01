AEW Dynamite 3 01 24 Anteprima

Mariah May gets an opponent. Tony Khan announced that Mariah May will face Queen Aminata in her AEW in-ring debut. Aminata has appeared on recent episodes of AEW Rampage and ROH on HonorClub.AEW’s first show of the year will feature the aftermath of last Saturday’s PPV, an Intercontinental title defense, Mariah May’s in-ring debut, and more! Follow along right here!