WWE: Il Tribal Chief risponde a The Rock via social con una bella risata (Di martedì 2 gennaio 2024) Ieri notte in quel di Monday Night Raw Day 1 abbiamo assistito al ritorno nello show rosso di The Rock. Il People’s Champ si è rivelato essere “l’ex WWE Champion” che Triple H aveva annunciato; in realtà all’inizio si è presentato sul ring un altro ex campione, Jinder Mahal, ma poi è arrivata la star di Hollywood che già è apparsa recentemente a SmackDown. Roman Reigns se la ride Ieri notte The Rock è tornato a farsi vedere a Raw. A farne le spese Jinder Mahal, ma ciò che ha destato maggiore interesse è stata la frecciatina al Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. The Rock, infatti, si è rivolto ai fan dicendo che dopo lo show sarebbe andato a mangiare in qualche locale di San Diego chiedendo loro se si sarebbe dovuto sedere a capotavola (head of the table). Il riferimento a Roman Reigns è stato ben ...Leggi su zonawrestling
