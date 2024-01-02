Systems Spray-Cooled receives order from Hybar

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 2 gennaio 2024) - NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/, LLC has chosenfor the supply of™ EAF equipment at's new rebar steelmaking facility located in Osceola, Arkansas. The new greenfield plant is being built on 1,300 acres in northeast Arkansas. The™ equipment will cover 100% of's furnace cooling needs and will include the furnace sidewall, roof, and elbow.will be providing its new Big Ass Strainer as part of the project that provides improved filtration for longevity of the equipment.'s decision to purchase and install™ equipment was based on being the ...