Systems Spray-Cooled receives order from Hybar

Hybar, LLC has chosen Systems Spray-Cooled for the supply of Spray-Cooled™ EAF equipment at Hybar's new rebar steelmaking facility located in Osceola, Arkansas. The new greenfield plant is being built on 1,300 acres in northeast Arkansas. The Spray-Cooled™ equipment will cover 100% of Hybar's furnace cooling needs and will include the furnace sidewall, roof, and elbow. Systems will be providing its new Big Ass Strainer as part of the project that provides improved filtration for longevity of the equipment. Hybar's decision to purchase and install Spray-Cooled™ equipment was based on being the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
