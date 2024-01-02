Doctor Octopus, Mysterio: Sony starebbe sviluppando i film, prime anticipazioni sul cast (Di martedì 2 gennaio 2024) Sony Pictures starebbe sviluppando le pellicole standalone su Doctor Octopus e Mysterio, ma chi saranno i cattivi di turno? Dopo i film su Venus, Morbius e gli imminenti Madame Web con Dakota Johnson, e Kraven il Cacciatore, Sony non demorde e continua a progettare nuovi capitoli del suo universo esteso dedicato ai villain di Spider. Secondo le anticipazioni dello scooper di The Streamr Caiden Reed, i nuovi progetti in sviluppo saranno dedicati a Doctor Octopus e Mysterio. I lungometraggi saranno, dunque, dedicati a Otto Octavius e Quentin Beck, che subiranno entrambi un recasting. Per il momento non è stato anticipato chi prenderà il posto della star di Spider-Man: Far ...Leggi su movieplayer
Secondo le anticipazioni dello scooper di The Streamr Caiden Reed, i nuovi progetti in sviluppo saranno dedicati a Doctor Octopus e Mysterio . I lungometraggi saranno, dunque, dedicati a Otto ...
