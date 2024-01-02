Biesterfeld and Celanese | global expansion and enhanced joint portfolio as of 2024

Biesterfeld and

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Autore : sbircialanotizia
Biesterfeld and Celanese: global expansion and enhanced joint portfolio as of 2024 (Di martedì 2 gennaio 2024) HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/

International distributor Biesterfeld and leading technical plastics manufacturer Celanese are further expanding their collaboration in the new year. The partners have agreed to enhance their joint portfolio and to cooperate to develop new markets.  Extended distribution rights in the EMEA region Biesterfeld will continue to hold exclusive distribution
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Biesterfeld AG: Biesterfeld and Celanese: global expansion and enhanced joint portfolio as of 2024 International distributor Biesterfeld and leading technical plastics manufacturer Celanese are further expanding their collaboration in the new ...
Biesterfeld and Celanese: global expansion and enhanced joint portfolio as of 2024 HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International distributor Biesterfeld and leading technical plastics manufacturer Celanese are further expanding their collaboration in the new year. The ...
Video su : Biesterfeld and
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Biesterfeld and Biesterfeld Celanese global expansion enhanced