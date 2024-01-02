Biesterfeld and Celanese | global expansion and enhanced joint portfolio as of 2024

(Di martedì 2 gennaio 2024) HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 2,/PRNewswire/International distributorand leading technical plastics manufacturerare further expanding their collaboration in the new year. The partners have agreed to enhance theirand to cooperate to develop new markets. Extended distribution rights in the EMEA regionwill continue to hold exclusive distribution

International distributor Biesterfeld and leading technical plastics manufacturer Celanese are further expanding their collaboration in the new ...HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International distributor Biesterfeld and leading technical plastics manufacturer Celanese are further expanding their collaboration in the new year. The ...