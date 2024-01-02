ARA PARTNERS ACQUIRES MAJORITY INTEREST IN USD CLEAN FUELS

ARA PARTNERS ACQUIRES MAJORITY INTEREST IN USD CLEAN FUELS - BOSTON, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/

Ara PARTNERS ("Ara"), a private equity and infrastructure firm that specializes in industrial decarbonization investments, today announced that it has acquired a MAJORITY INTEREST in USD CLEAN FUELS, LLC ("USDCF"), a leading developer of logistics infrastructure in North America for the renewable FUELS value chain. As part of the transaction, USDCF has also acquired the West Colton Rail Terminal, a fully operational bioFUELS terminal in California. Ara has committed additional capital to support significant expansion of USDCF's infrastructure footprint.  Based in Houston, Texas, USDCF develops, owns, and operates strategic infrastructure to facilitate safe, reliable and economic delivery of renewable fuel feedstocks and ...
