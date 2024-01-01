WWE | Shawn Spears cita il “Perfect Ten” e “Day 1” Anche lui pronto a tornare a Stamford?

WWE Shawn

WWE: Shawn Spears cita il “Perfect Ten” e “Day 1”. Anche lui pronto a tornare a Stamford? (Di lunedì 1 gennaio 2024) Oltre ad Andrade, sempre più vicino al ritorno dopo l’addio alla AEW, sembra che Anche Shawn Spears sia nuovamente nell’orbita della WWE. Dopo la decisione di lasciare, di comune accordo, la federazione di Tony Khan, l’ex Tye Dillinger si è divertito a postare, quest’oggi, diversi tweet abbastanza ambigui, chiudendo con una “X” (riferito al dieci in numeri romani) e la didascalia “Day One” (il nome dell’odierna puntata di Raw). Anche lui pronto al controesodo ed a tornare in WWE, quindi, magari già stasera? Day 1. pic.twitter.com/hpB71Hir0W— Shawn Spears (@ShawnSpears) January 1, 2024 Whether you’re still working on your 2023 goals, or have set new ones for 2024… go get it. This past year has been filled ...
