The Misfits stasera su Rai 4: trama e cast del film con Pierce Brosnan (Di lunedì 1 gennaio 2024) stasera lunedì 1 gennaio su Rai 4 va in onda The Misfits: trama, recensione e cast della pellicola. stasera lunedì 1 gennaio 2024 su Rai 4, in prima serata alle 21:20, va in onda The Misfits, pellicola del 2021 con Pierce Brosnan di Renny Harlin. La sceneggiatura è stata scritta da Kurt Wimmer e Robert Henny. trama, cast e recensione del lungometraggio. Misfits Misfits è un film di azione pop, la più recente fatica del Re dell'action anni '90 Renny Harlin. The Misfits è stato presentato in anteprima mondiale in Corea del Sud il 3 giugno 2021. La pellicola in Italia è stata distribuita sulle piattaforme streaming dall'1 luglio. Trame Dopo essere evaso da ...Leggi su movieplayer
The Misfits. Il brillante ladro internazionale Richard Pace evade di prigione, ma viene catturato da una banda, di cui fa parte anche sua figlia, che vuole coinvolgerlo nella rapina del secolo.
