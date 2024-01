STATS – Pulisic | Arnautovic | Castellanos | i numeri più interessanti dell’ultima giornata di Serie A

... Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli), Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna), Christian(Milan), Matias Soulé (Frosinone). La sestina era stata selezionata tenendo conto delle analisi evolute di...... Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli), Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna), Christian(Milan), Matias Soulé (Frosinone). La sestina era stata selezionata tenendo conto delle analisi evolute di...With most domestic leagues in club football yet to resume proceedings after the festive break, TOTW 16 in EA FC 24 will most likely be dominated by Premier League and Serie A players like Pulisic and ...You would expect this from possession-obsessed Manchester City's, but their game against Sheffield United had the most 'ball in-play time' of any game in the Prem this season. The ball was in play for ...