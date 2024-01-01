Leicester-Huddersfield (lunedì 01 gennaio 2024 ore 16:00): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di lunedì 1 gennaio 2024) Il Leicester sta dominando il campionato come dimostra la classifica che lo vede nettamente al comando, mentre l’Huddersfield ha perso tre delle ultime cinque ed ra comincia a sentire il fiato sul collo delle tre squadre alle sue spalle. Le Foxes non perdono da nove partite delle quali sette vinte e ovviamente partono nettamente favorite. InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
Leicester-Huddersfield (lunedì 01 gennaio 2024 ore 16 : 00) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
Il Leicester sta dominando il campionato come dimostra la classifica che lo vede nettamente al comando, mentre l’Huddersfield ha perso tre delle ... (infobetting)
Championship: i pronostici sulle partite di lunedì 1 gennaio Championship: possibili vincenti Leeds (in Leeds - Birmingham, ore 16:00 ) Leicester (in Leicester - Huddersfield, ore 16:00 ) Bristol City o pareggio (in Bristol City - Millwall, ore 16:00 ) ... I pronostici di lunedì 1 gennaio: Premier League, Championship In Championship attese vittorie interne con almeno tre gol complessivi in Leicester - Huddersfield e Leeds United - Birmingham. Pronostici altre partite Tra le altre partite che promettono gol tra ... Leicester v Huddersfield live streaming on TV Where to watch the New Year's Day kick off between Leicester City and Huddersfield Town, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming ... Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Huddersfield Town in the Championship today. An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with ...
Leicester HuddersfieldVideo su : Leicester Huddersfield