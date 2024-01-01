John Slavin, chi è la star del web che cucina gli ultimi pasti dei detenuti (Di lunedì 1 gennaio 2024) È il 23enne John Slavin la nuova star di Instagram. Il giovane, neolaureato alla Washington University di St. Louis in Missouri, si è fatto conoscere sul web lo scorso settembre quando ha iniziato a pubblicare sui social video in cui cucina e assaggia gli ultimi pasti dei condannati a morte. Grazie a questi contenuti è L'articolo proviene da Il Difforme. Leggi su ildifforme
Virginia college graduate goes viral after eating and reviewing the final meals of death row inmates including notorious serial killers Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy Josh Slavin, 23, has made, tasted and rated last meals of infamous serial killers and posted videos of each one on his Instagram. He gave an overall rating of each one after he tried it.
