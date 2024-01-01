Hibernian vs Motherwell – probabili formazioni

Cajazeirense (Bra) - Sao Paulo Crystal (Bra) 23:30 SCOZIA PREMIERSHIP Aberdeen -20:45 Livingston - St. Johnstone 20:45 Rangers - Ross County 20:45 St. Mirren - Kilmarnock 20:45-......(Bra) 1 - 0 (Finale) SCOZIA PREMIERSHIP Aberdeen -Posticipata Livingston - St. Johnstone 0 - 0 (Finale) Rangers - Ross County Posticipata St. Mirren - Kilmarnock 0 - 1 (Finale)-...Motherwell will hope for a quieter and more peaceful year in 2024 and start on January 2 away to Hibs. Flush from ending our 15-game winless run against Livingston on Saturday, there is optimism we ...Dylan Vente believes the Hibees have to be dominant against Motherwell on Tuesday afternoon if they want to take away all three points. The Hibees are looking to respond from the difficult defeat to ...