Hibernian vs Motherwell – probabili formazioni (Di lunedì 1 gennaio 2024) L’Hibernian cercherà di riprendersi dalla sconfitta nel derby di Edimburgo quando accoglierà il Motherwell a Easter Road per la sfida di martedì 2 gennaio in Scottish Premiership. Gli ospiti, invece, avranno la possibilità di ottenere vittorie consecutive dopo aver battuto il Livingston nell’ultima partita del 2023. Il calcio di inizio di Hibernian vs Motherwell è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Hibernian vs Motherwell a che punto sono le due squadre Hibernian L’Hibernian ha vissuto un finale deludente per il 2023, facendo seguire alla sconfitta per 1-0 contro il St Johnstone un’altra sconfitta di stretta misura nel derby di Edimburgo di mercoledì scorso contro gli acerrimi rivali Hearts. La gara sembrava destinata a finire in ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
