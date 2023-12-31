Sunderland-Preston (lunedì 01 gennaio 2024 ore 13:30): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di domenica 31 dicembre 2023) Molti di voi, almeno per chi ci legge dall’Europa, staranno ancora dormendo quando Sunderland e Preston scenderanno in campo, mentre nel continente americano ci sarà ancora qualcuno che festeggia l’arrivo del nuovo anno! Buon 2024 a tutti! Black Cats e Lilywhites sono due club di medio-alta classifica nel secondo livello della piramide del calcio inglese InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Championship: i pronostici sulle partite di lunedì 1 gennaio ... ore 16:00 ) QPR o pareggio (in QPR - Cardiff, ore 16:00 ) West Bromwich o pareggio (in Swansea - West Bromwich, ore 16:00 ) Le partite da almeno un gol per squadra Sunderland - Preston , ore ... Le partite di oggi, lunedì 1 gennaio 2024 - Calciomagazine Il primo è in programma alle ore 13.30 con Sunderland - Preston mentre ben dieci alle ore 16 e il posticipo tra Sheffield Wed e Hull alle ore 18.15. Si gioca anche in Egitto con due partite di ... Sunderland vs Preston LIVE: Team news and transfer latest after injury setbacks for Michael Beale Live updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Preston at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.Sunderland face Preston North End in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered ... Sunderland v Preston: Pick of the stats Sunderland have won just one of their last eight league games against Preston (D2 L5), a 3-0 away win in May 2023. Preston North End are looking to secure a league double over Sunderland for the first ...
