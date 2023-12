Rangers vs Kilmarnock – probabili formazioni

...30 Gil Vicente - Boavista 16:30 Casa Pia - Braga 19:00 Portimonense - Sporting 21:30 SCOZIA PREMIERSHIP Celtic -13:30 Aberdeen - St. Mirren 16:00 Hearts - Ross County 16:00- ......30 Gil Vicente - Boavista 16:30 Casa Pia - Braga 19:00 Portimonense - Sporting 21:30 SCOZIA PREMIERSHIP Celtic -13:30 Aberdeen - St. Mirren 16:00 Hearts - Ross County 16:00- ...Celtic ended the year in the best possible way after beating Rangers in the Old Firm Derby and after the game Brendan Rodgers didn't hold back.The former Ibrox midfielder believes the Light Blues can go on another run to keep the pressure on the leaders.