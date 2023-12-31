Make Up Stars: il talent show sul make-up presentato da Pilar Rubio è disponibile da oggi su Rakuten TV (Di domenica 31 dicembre 2023) oggi 31 dicembre arriva su Rakuten TV make Up Stars, il talent show sul make-up condotto da Pilar Rubio make Up Stars, il nuovo talent show prodotto da RTVE Play in collaborazione con Rakuten TV e Mega TV, è pronto a fare il suo debutto su Rakuten TV. Condotta da Pilar Rubio, la serie offre uno sguardo ravvicinato sull'universo del make-up professionale, esplorando l'influenza dei nuovi talenti del make-up sui social media. Il talent ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
Make Up Stars - arriva il nuovo talent show sul make-up presentato da Pilar Rubio
arriva Make Up Stars, il nuovo talent show sul Make-up presentato da Pilar Rubio e trasmesso in anteprima il 31 dicembre su Rakuten TV Make Up ... ()
Make Up Stars - il nuovo talent show sul make-up in arrivo su Rakuten TV il 31 dicembre
“Make Up Stars”, il nuovo talent show prodotto da RTVE Play in coproduzione con Rakuten TV e Mega TV, è alla ricerca del prossimo grande ... ()
U.S. Firms Look to AI for More Powerful Automation In addition, Automation Hero and Creative Virtual are named as Rising Stars - companies with a '... while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ... Europe's Insurers Modernizing Amid Mounting Challenges In addition, HCLTech, Hexaware and Sutherland are named as Rising Stars - companies with a '... while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG'... Married At First Sight stars Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling wed Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ... Talking Horses: Stage Star can shoot to glory in New Year’s Day Chase The classy hurdler has a chance to eclipse rivals and solidify his claim as the best two-and-a-half mile chaser in Britain or Ireland ...
Make StarsVideo su : Make Stars