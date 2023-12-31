Dundee vs St Johnstone – probabili formazioni (Di domenica 31 dicembre 2023) Dundee e St Johnstone cercheranno di inaugurare il nuovo anno con una vittoria quando si affronteranno nello scontro di martedì 2 gennaio in Scottish Premiership al Dens Park. I padroni di casa si trovano attualmente al settimo posto in classifica, mentre i Saints sono tre punti più indietro, in decima posizione. Il calcio di inizio di Dundee vs St Johnstone è repvisto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Dundee vs St Johnstone a che punto sono le due squadre Dundee Per il Dundee è difficile ottenere vittorie negli ultimi tempi, avendo vinto solo una delle ultime sei partite nella massima serie (D2, L3). Sebbene la mancanza di vittorie possa frustrare Tony Docherty, il manager del Dundee sarebbe stato sollevato nel vedere ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
