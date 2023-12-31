CGTN | How Chinese modernization brings new opportunities to world

The modernization of China has been an evolving pursuit of the Chinese people over generations. In 2023, the country embarked on its first full year of implementing the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), charting the course for the next stage Leggi su sbircialanotizia
CGTN : Embracing 2024 - how will China deliver a better life for the people?
BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China's ultimate goal is to deliver a better life for the people, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during ... (sbircialanotizia)
CGTN : How China will expand financial opening-up after key meeting
BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A key financial meeting was held in Beijing on Monday and Tuesday to set the tone on China's financial ... (liberoquotidiano)
CGTN : How has BRI become a popular platform for international cooperation?
- BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John Ross, a British writer and senior fellow at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, made the ... (liberoquotidiano)
CGTN : How China adds 'green' to development - brings benefits to people through ecological progress
BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, high-quality organic green tea from Wuyuan County, east China'sJiangxi Province, has been sold to more ... (liberoquotidiano)