(Di domenica 31 dicembre 2023) BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/Theof China has been an evolving pursuit of thepeople over generations. In 2023, the country embarked on its first full year of implementing the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), charting the course for the next stage

... https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/- embracing - 2024 -- will - china - deliver - a - better - life - for - the - people - 302024117.html... Prime Minister of Barbados called, "to put the interest of a few before the lives of many."to ... https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/- on - climate - change - were - running - out - ...BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The modernization of China has been an evolving pursuit of the Chinese people over generations.BEIJING | Xinhua | In 2023, experts, scholars and specialists from various fields have shared their opinions with Xinhua on China’s diplomacy, global hotspots as well as international relations, ...