CGTN | Embracing 2024 | how will China deliver a better life for the people?

CGTN Embracing

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Autore : sbircialanotizia
CGTN: Embracing 2024, how will China deliver a better life for the people? (Di domenica 31 dicembre 2023) BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/

China's ultimate goal is to deliver a better life for the people, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during his New Year address on Sunday in Beijing to ring in 2024. "Our children should be well taken care of and receive good education. Our young people should have the opportunities to
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
CGTN: Embracing 2024, how will China deliver a better life for the people China's ultimate goal is to deliver a better life for the people, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during his New Year address on Sunday in Beijing to ring in 2024.
Video su : CGTN Embracing
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : CGTN Embracing CGTN Embracing 2024 will China