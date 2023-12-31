AEW Worlds End : Miro ha la meglio su Andrade - decisivo l’aiuto di CJ Perry!
Ieri notte in quel Worlds End abbiamo assistito al match tra Miro e Andrade El Idolo. Ruolo determinante lo ha avuto CJ Perry, la quale ha ... (zonawrestling)
AEW WORLDS END : Una grande finale per il Continental Classic - chi ha preso tutto il “bottino”?
Questa notte la AEW ha chiuso l’anno con il PPV WORLDS End e si è chiuso anche il Continental Classic, un torneo entusiasmante che ci ha fatto ... (zonawrestling)
AEW WORLDS END : Copeland campione TNT il tempo di un battito di ciglia - Christian ha mille risorse
Da quando Adam Copeland è sbarcato in AEW la sua strada si è incrociata con quella dell’amico storico, ora grande rivale, Christian Cage. Il ... (zonawrestling)
AEW WORLDS END : Doppia beffa per MJF - perde titolo e amicizia. Il Devil era Adam Cole!
Ultimo PPV dell’anno e ultima fatica per il campione MJF, arrivato al limite sia dal punto di vista fisico, con tanti infortuni accumulati, ... (zonawrestling)
RISULTATI : AEW WORLDS END 2023
Il 2023 volge al termine e la AEW ci ha regalato un ultimo PPV quasi “allo scadere” dell’anno. Tanta la carne al fuoco per quest’ultimo PPV ... (zonawrestling)
Buongiorno amici di Zona Wrestling e benvenuti in una nuova Preview targata AEW. Siamo all’ultima Preview dell’anno visto che la AEW ha deciso ... (zonawrestling)
AEW Worlds End: Dustin Rhodes sostituisce l’infortunato Keith Lee, ma Strickland è inarrestabile (Di domenica 31 dicembre 2023) Ieri notte a Worlds End si sarebbero dovuti affrontare “Swerve” Strickland e Keith Lee. La loro rivalità risale a diverso tempo fa ed è rimasta in sospeso finora. Purtroppo, però, poco prima del ppv, i medici AEW hanno negato a Keith Lee l’autorizzazione a salire sul ring per via di un infortunio che il wrestler, in realtà, si sta portando dietro da qualche mese. Dustin Rhodes è stato designato come sostituto, ma nulla ha potuto di fronte alla furia di Swerve. Swerve spietato A Worlds End, Dustin Rhodes ha sostituito Keith Lee nel match contro “Swerve” Strickland, ma poco ha potuto fare. “Swerve” lo ha aggredito prima dell’inizio del match colpendolo duramente con uno stomp attraverso un ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Samoa Joe Stuns MJF to Win AEW World Title at Worlds End 2023 Samoa Joe defeated MJF at Worlds End on Saturday night to become AEW world champion for the first time. The chaos didn't end after Samoa Joe left the ... AEW Worlds End 2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved In the wake of All Elite Wrestling's brand new end-of-year pay-per-view, here are three things we hated and three things we loved about AEW Worlds End 2023.
