AEW Worlds End | Dustin Rhodes sostituisce l’infortunato Keith Lee | ma Strickland è inarrestabile

AEW Worlds End: Dustin Rhodes sostituisce l’infortunato Keith Lee, ma Strickland è inarrestabile (Di domenica 31 dicembre 2023) Ieri notte a Worlds End si sarebbero dovuti affrontare “Swerve” Strickland e Keith Lee. La loro rivalità risale a diverso tempo fa ed è rimasta in sospeso finora. Purtroppo, però, poco prima del ppv, i medici AEW hanno negato a Keith Lee l’autorizzazione a salire sul ring per via di un infortunio che il wrestler, in realtà, si sta portando dietro da qualche mese. Dustin Rhodes è stato designato come sostituto, ma nulla ha potuto di fronte alla furia di Swerve. Swerve spietato A Worlds End, Dustin Rhodes ha sostituito Keith Lee nel match contro “Swerve” Strickland, ma poco ha potuto fare. “Swerve” lo ha aggredito prima dell’inizio del match colpendolo duramente con uno stomp attraverso un ...
