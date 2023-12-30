WWE : Triple H pubblica un omaggio a Lemmy Kilmister
WWE : Sembra fatta per Giulia della Stardom - la stella italo-giapponese alla corte di Triple H?
WWE : Una star di NXT lotterà in Giappone per l'AJPW Triple Crown Title il 3 gennaio
WWE : Sarà Triple H ad avere potere decisionale su chi entrerà nella Hall Of Fame
WWE : Roman Reigns affronterà Cody Rhodes e Randy Orton in un triple threat match a WM 40?
WWE : Triple H avrebbe apportato grossi cambiamenti per aiutare le famiglie dei wrestler
WWE | Triple H sembra confermare il rumor della firma di un ex campione che sarà a Raw lunedì
WWE: Triple H sembra confermare il rumor della firma di un ex campione che sarà a Raw lunedì (Di sabato 30 dicembre 2023) Triple H non conferma ne smentisce i rumor della serata di ieri di un ex campione WWE che sarebbe di ritorno lunedì sera a Raw Day One. Un commento che implicitamente sa di conferma, dato che raramente la WWE illude i suoi fan per qualcosa che poi non si verifica. Il responsabile della creatività della WWE ha infatti scritto un tweet su X dicendo sostanzialmente di non poter confermare ne smentire il rumor ma di seguire Raw per scoprire la verità. Not going to confirm or deny the rumors of a former @WWE Champion appearing at #WWERaw Day One… but I will say to stay tuned.New Year’s Day, 8pm ET on @USANetwork— Triple H (@TripleH) December 30, 2023 Un commento che sa di ...Leggi su zonawrestling
