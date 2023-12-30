Wardlow: “Non c’entro nulla con ‘The Devil'” (Di sabato 30 dicembre 2023) Sin dal suo ritorno in AEW, Wardlow è stato associato alla storyline in corso fra MJF e il misterioso uomo mascherato denominato The Devil. Sicuramente non indiziato per essere colui che si cela dietro la maschera, l’atleta è stato additato come possibile scagnozzo. Meritato riposo La tesi sembrerebbe avere senso, dato che Wardlow non ha certo fatto mistero di avere nel mirino proprio l’attuale AEW World Champion, ma i suoi possibili legami con il gruppo di uomini mascherati è stata smentita da lui stesso. Su Instagram, infatti, ha dichiarato di essere attualmente in vacanza a Londra e, a riprova di ciò, ci sono i numerosi post della fidanzata Mila Moore. Leggi su zonawrestling
