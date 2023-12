Kyogo Furuhashi risolve il derby dell’Old Firm mentre il Celtic mette in fuga Philippe Clement

(Celtic) 25.5 10. Raimonds Krollis (Valmiera) 24 10. Jairo (Pafos FC) 24 10. Christopher Nkunku (Lipsia) 24 10. Lawrence Shankland (Hearts) 24 10. Terem Moffi (Lorient) 24 10. ...Rangers have asked the Scottish Football Association to release VAR audio relating to the decision not to award them a penalty during the 2-1 Old Firm defeat on Saturday.Hearts manager Steven Naismith has had another go at “rubbish” VAR after his side were denied two penalty claims during the 2-2 draw against Ross County, but his counterpart Derek Adams was more ...