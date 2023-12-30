AEW: Willow Nightingale e Kris Statlander si affronteranno nello Zero Hour di Worlds End (Di sabato 30 dicembre 2023) Durante la puntata di AEW Rampage andata in scena la scorsa notte, la compagnia ha reso noto un nuovo match che va ad unirsi alla card di Worlds End, PPV previsto questa notte a Long Island, NY. Lo Zero Hour vedrà infatti il one on one inedito tra l’ex TBS Champion, Kris Statlander e l’ex campionessa NJPW STRONG, Willow Nightingale come testimoniato anche dal segmento sottostante. Can Willow Nightingale put all of Stokely Hathaways accusations of her and Kris Statlander to rest at #AEWWorldsEnd?Watch #AEWRampage #NewYearsSmash on TNT!@WillowWrestles @callmeKrisstat @StokelyHathaway @ReneePaquette pic.twitter.com/yoEPVMgKsX— All Elite ...Leggi su zonawrestling
