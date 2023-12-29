White Saviorism, il buon colonialismo del ”salvatore bianco”: l’impatto sulla società e la decostruzione di una narrativa errata (Di venerdì 29 dicembre 2023) L’espressione White Saviorism deriva da White Savior dall’inglese: “salvatore bianco”. Questo tipo di narrativa, e retorica, si utilizza e si riferisce a una o più persone bianche che forniscono aiuti a persone non bianche. Contestualizzando l’espressione, è possibile concretizzare questo tipo di narrazione quando, per esempio, si parla di aiuti umanitari. La connotazione della locuzione in essere può anche assumere un tono critico e sarcastico in quanto chi fornisce aiuti umanitari è spinto da motivazioni vanesie o egoistiche. Per salvatore bianco , infatti, si intende una forma di benevolenza bianca verso le altre persone non bianche considerate quasi debitrici verso il White Savior. White ...Leggi su metropolitanmagazine
