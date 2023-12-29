VOZOL's latest upgrade, SWITCH PRO, will officially enter the European market in January 2024. (Di venerdì 29 dicembre 2023) VOZOL'S SWITCH PRO: Swap&See with the new Clear Pod Innovation SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Recognizing the growing demand for prefilled pod kit in the European vape market, and as a strategic move to cater to the changing preferences of European vape users, VOZOL is proud to announce the launch of a new product, SWITCH Pro, designed specifically for the European market. We are committed to bringing a refreshing experience to our users in the European market. While continuing the charm of the VOZOL SWITCH series, this iteration also provides users with a more refined taste and a more elegant appearance. Visual Oil Chamber Replacement: A Clear
VOZOL's latest upgrade, SWITCH PRO, will officially enter the European market in January 2024. Drawing inspiration from the success of previous products like Switch Pro and Neon 800, VOZOL consistently provides innovative vaping experiences. In a highly competitive market, the Switch Pro stands
