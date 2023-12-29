Snakebird Complete è il gioco gratis di oggi su Epic Games (Di venerdì 29 dicembre 2023) Snakebird Complete è il gioco gratis di oggi su Epic Games e per le prossime 24 ore, fino alle ore 17 del 30 dicembre per PC Windows e Mac. Anche se non hai intenzione di approfittare di queste offerte gratuite a breve puoi comunque accedere allo store per aggiungerle alla tua libreria e giocarci in un secondo momento, se il gioco ti interessa ovviamente. Infatti, per poter scaricare i giochi gratis messi a disposizione ogni settimana occorre registrarsi su Epic Games e scaricare sul proprio PC l’installer con cui poter lanciare i giochi scaricati. I giochi rimarranno nella tua libreria e potrai scaricarli su qualunque PC, dunque nessun limite temporale o di macchina. PEGI: come vengono classificati ...Leggi su pantareinews
Advertising
Epic Games Store's New Free Game Is 2 Games in 1 The original Snakebird came out back in 2015 with the follow-up, Snakebird Primer, releasing a few years later in 2019. These games aren't available separately via the Epic Games Store, but the ... Snakebird Complete Free On Epic Games Store For the Next 24 Hours, New Mystery Game Coming Tomorrow The Ultimate Snakebird Experience! Embark on an extraordinary puzzle-solving adventure bringing together hit classic Snakebird and Snakebird Primer, offering the complete Snakebird experience in a ...
Snakebird CompleteVideo su : Snakebird Complete