Petal Maps and Tawasal SuperApp Join Forces for a forward thinking maps service, setting the foundation for Building a Global In-Car Solution Ecosystem (Di venerdì 29 dicembre 2023) DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On December 26th, Petal maps, Huawei's navigation system, signed a memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Tawasal, a leading innovator in communication technology in the UAE. The objective of the collaboration is to provide enhanced map services for users of both parties expanding internationally. The signing ceremony was attended by Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Huawei aggiorna Petal Maps alla versione 4.0 con tante novità
Huawei ha di recente rilasciato la versione 4.0 di Petal Maps. Scopriamo insieme quali sono le novità introdotte L'articolo Huawei aggiorna Petal ... (tuttoandroid)
J.D. Power 2023 China Intelligent Cabin Awards Focus on Intelligent Vehicle Cabin Trends Excellent Innovation Ecological Partner of China Intelligent Cabin Awards Awinic; Banma; ECARX; FORVIA; New Vision; Petal Maps; SenseAuto; and Yanfeng. J. D. Power is a global leader in consumer ... Recensione Huawei MatePad 11 Petal maps , per la navigazione satellitare, è basata sui servizi di TomTom e quindi sui servizi di una delle società più avanzate del settore. Tutte le alternative che sono state sviluppate e i ... Petal Maps and Tawasal SuperApp join forces for a forward-thinking maps service Petal Maps, Huawei's navigation system, signed a memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Tawasal, a leading innovator in communication technology in the UAE. The objective of the collaboration is to ...
